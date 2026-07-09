Marat's Substack

Marat's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
1d

It is striking that, whenever a group of intellectuals have decided to create a radically new form of state by fiat, the results - while sometimes promising for a while - have ended up disastrously.

One need not look at Plato's "Politeia" or Sir Thomas More's "Utopia". Fortunately they were so absurd that no one ever tried to create them in reality.

But consider the French Revolution; the Bolshevik Revolution; the Khmer Rouge; and, of course, the USA. In each case the founders decided, in their wisdom, to dispense with the customs of the past and to impose a "new order" that would be far better. And in each case the outcome turned out to be terrible.

You may think "The case of the USA is quite different". But is it? Born with resounding proclamations, it was to be a completely new and different kind of nation; "a city on a hill", without all the old defects and vices of monarchy, nobility, gentry, state religion, avoiding the excesses of "mob rule" (democracy) and governed by the best and wisest - an aristocracy.

Yet see what actually happened! It was decided early on that the new country should be ruled by those who owned it - the wealthy. Right from the start, rebellions and even protests by workers and peasants were put down with deadly violence. Everything was cunningly planned so that the common folk could vote to their hearts' content, but never get what they wanted or needed. How? Simple! The political parties were given legal monopoly status, and only they could designate candidates for office! Then the people could vote for any of the candidates, and the owners of the country would be equally content. Biden or Trump - six of one, half a dozen of the other.

All the "founding fathers" who gave public advice warned against foreign wars and permanent alliances. Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Adams, Franklin, Paine... they all said virtually the same. There should be no central bank or fiat currency. No standing army. And so on.

But you can't fight City Hall. The USA was colonised by vigorous, resourceful, greedy, ambitious men (and women). When they saw something that they wanted, if it was not firmly nailed down they took it. The British government wanted to protect the Native Americans, and decided to forbid slavery; but the Americans didn't care. They were free to do what they chose!

Titles of royalty, nobility, and gentry were forbidden. Established religion was forbidden. Everyone was to be equal! But of course human nature cannot accept that.

"Directly Man has his most elementary material wants, the first aspiration of his amiable heart is for the privilege of being able to look down on his neighbours".

- Lord Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, 3rd Marquess of Salisbury (3 February 1830 – 22 August 1903) (attributed)

So a new social order immediately sprang up, based on property. It has led directly to the catastrophic situation of today. This passage from Gustavus Myers' classic "History of the Great American Fortunes" applies to American history from the very beginning until now:

“Were the bribers ever punished, their illicitly gotten charters declared forfeited, and themselves placed under the ban of virtuous society? Far, very far, from it! The men who did the bribing were of the very pinnacle of social power, elegance, and position, or quickly leaped to that height by reason of their wealth… Their success as possessors of riches at once, by the automatic processes of a society which enthroned wealth, elevated them to be commanding personages in trade, politics, orthodoxy and the highest social spheres. The cropped convict, released from prison, was followed everywhere by the jeers and branding of a society which gloated over his downfall and which forever reminded him of his infamy. But the men who waded on to wealth through the muck of base practices and by means of crimes a millionfold more insidious and dangerous than the offense of the convict, were not only honored as leading citizens, but they became the extolled and unquestioned dictators of that supreme trading society which made modes, customs and laws.

“It was a society essentially built upon money; consequently he who was dexterous enough to get possession of the spoils, experienced no difficulty in establishing his place among the elect and anointed. His frauds were forgotten or ignored; only the fact that he was a rich man was remembered. And yet, what is more natural than to seek, and accept, the obeisance lavished upon property, in a scheme of society where property is crowned as the ruling power?”

Reply
Share
Spelo's avatar
Spelo
1d

Excellent analysis ! The model of democracy does not even protect its own children ! Appalling ! The US is a devil joke that is not even funny.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin Articles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture