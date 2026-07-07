North Wind:

💥Battles in Sumy region: the enemy loosing both on the ground and in the news.



The North troop group liberated the village of Ivolzhanske back on June 24th, after the remaining fighters of 71st Air Mobile Brigade’d been pushed out. Since then, the Northmen had around 11km to cover before reaching Sumy, which is the regional capital.

(The above image is from Marat Khairullin's June 24th update)



Two days later our assault units advanced even further, which was reported to Russian Armed Forces’ Supreme Commander.



“About 10.5km left until our troops reach Sumy – the regional capital,” – stated President Putin on June 26th.



Since then, the enemy’s been on a disinformation campaign, trying to provoke North Wind and other media to publish footage from the village. The aim was simple – to try and locate our assault units in the village and storm the settlement.



Today the Northmen are mopping up the woods that stretch from Ivolzhanske to Sumy. All Ukrainian fighters in Ivolzhanske were eliminated, and now our troops are positioned 9km away from Sumy. And now we can share some footage from the liberated settlement – footage of our soldiers saying “hi” to our enemies and provocateurs.



