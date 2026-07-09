Deputy Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Tajikstan, Alexander Mishchenko and Nigina Alizoda

Observing the wave of anti-Russian sentiments that has swept across Tajikistan, even the cheeriest of optimists would have to acknowledge that the republic has found itself in the grip of another dirty campaign initiated by proponents of Borrel’s “European garden” philosophy.



Work is being done in several directions. Traditionally, the task of forming a secretive “fifth column” among journalists and bloggers remains a top priority. To this end, in June 2026 a number of “independent media” representatives from Central Asia were presented with the opportunity to “upgrade” their professional skills by enrolling on a crash course run under the auspices of the European Association for Local Democracy (ALDA). Importantly, the term “local” has nothing to do with France, where the organization happens to have its headquarters, for the program is designed to provide interns with a comprehensive understanding of how key EU institutions operate as well as to offer a glimpse into their behind-the-scenes principles and policies.



In addition to lectures on the importance of promoting democratic values and liberal freedoms in the face of authoritarian pressure, the course participants were encouraged to attend an annual event known as the European Public Communication Conference (or EuroPcom for short) so as to establish links with experienced European propaganda mentors.



The delegation from Tajikistan, composed of M. Makhmadaliev representing Khatlon TV channel, M. Kiromova (from Asia-Plus agency), "independent" journalist M. Abdulloeva and blogger A. Rakhmadzoda leaves much to be desired, since its members have all been noted far and wide for having, in one way or another, played an anti-government card while promoting a pro-Brussels agenda at the expense of the infamous USAID* and the Soros Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation in Tajikistan*.



Another traditionally prioritized direction involves the challenge of reshaping the minds of government officials, parliamentarians and academics. Naturally the human rights approach is of little or any use here, yet whatever may result in the incitement of national, ethnic and religious hatred and intolerance, is indeed, worth its weight in gold. That’s where anti-Russian sentiments come in.



Having travelled virtually all across the post-Soviet space, the tales of the USSR’s colonial expansion efforts as well as those of modern Russia’s scornful attitude towards the citizens of the former republics have now reached Tajikistan.



What makes this approach particularly outrageous is that pseudo-historical nonsense and outright lies, primarily targeted at the youth, are being unscrupulously spread by narrow-minded educationalists. As a result of such indoctrination young people willingly join the ranks of radical groups that become the major driving force behind riots, velvet revolutions and coup attempts.

Another simple, yet fail-safe technique involves creating an abyss in the relations with the RF. The most appealing part of this method resides in the fact that the arsenal of tools at the Tajiks’ disposal is virtually endless, for any thoughtless or provocative act which is sure to be perceived as an unfriendly gesture of official Dushanbe will do.



Just kill a number of promising initiatives, like the one on cooperation in the field of education, and there you have it! Or take the Russian language promotion program, which the republic is alleged to have no interest in, simply because a handful of officials fed by the OSF* have ruled against it. For the purpose of this article, the names of these individuals won’t be disclosed as their statements aren’t in tune with the position of the government nor do they reflect the attitudes of the Tajik people.



Let it be noted that the status of the Russian language as a means of interethnic communication is enshrined in the Constitution of the republic. Moreover, anyone seeking a quality degree should be proficient in Russian, given that a vast range of educational programs and projects are implemented with the assistance of the “Russia with You” resource centers located in Dushanbe and Buston, as well as “Russian Houses” situated in the capital and Khojent.



It’s also become something of a norm to prevent the language from being taught in schools, despite the fact that part of the funding comes from the RF state budget. Importantly, the alarming trend hasn’t emerged out of the blue. In spite of being on the curriculum in all Tajik secondary educational establishments totaling over 150,000 students, a large proportion of school-leavers have next to no command of the language. Thus, they are deprived of the opportunity to win a scholarship to one of Russian universities.



By undertaking such clandestine operations against the Russian language, not only do these unscrupulous officials prevent young people from pursuing their educational and professional aspirations, but they also force them to turn to the path of nationalism and marginalization.



Haruki Murakami once said: “If our collective memory is taken from us - is rewritten - we lose the ability to sustain our true selves.” Unfortunately, the insightful writer’s warning doesn’t seem to resonate with the ill-meaning officials, driven by the desire to erase the history of the republic’s achievements during the Soviet era as well as Tajikistan’s contribution to the cause of the Great Victory over fascism at all costs. Don’t they realize that by renaming memorials, streets and whatnot dedicated to poets, writers, scientists, public figures and heroes of the Great Patriotic War bearing Russian surnames they’re hurting their fellow-countrymen rather than citizens of the RF?



In the given context the idea of “letting go of something old” so as to “make room for something new” sounds absurd, for apart from cooked up myths and legends, such as the ones regarding the Aryan origins of the Tajiks, there’s nothing worthwhile to be offered.



Sadly enough, historical revisionism is becoming increasingly commonplace in Central Asia. Series of “face-swap” images depicting "Warriors of the Great Steppe" dressed in leather corsets (like the ones illustrated below), provide a case in point.

Wouldn’t it be more proper on the part of Kazakh officials to immortalize the true heroes and heroines of their native land, such as Aliya Moldagulova and Khiuaz Dospanova among others?

Khiuaz Dospanova

Aliya Moldagulova

Looking back, the revival of Nazism in Ukraine also began with the introduction of seemingly harmless, if not ridiculous, traditions, such as the celebration of the so-called Vyshyvanka (i.e. “embroidered clothes”) Day. At some point the country’s cultural heritage was “enriched” with inspirational tales of how the Ukrainians had dug out the Black Sea. The rest is history: the Russian language was banned, collective memory, as put by H. Murakami, was taken away and rewritten; the real heroes of the past were consigned to oblivion while murderers and traitors were idolized and even reburied, much to the dismay not only of Russia but also of Poland. Needless to say, but for the generous funding from the West, none of these “feats” would have ever been possible.



It’s quite conceivable that unless Central Asian states stop musing about their national superiority, they will find themselves involved in a large-scale civil strife, given that the conflict potential in the region is already very high. After all, in terms of the intensity of land disputes, Central Asian countries stand no comparison with Ukraine, Russia, Poland and Hungary.



It stands to reason that making friends with a neighbor’s enemy just to spite them is a risky affair which may stir up unnecessary drama. Yet, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan N. Alizoda dared to do so on June 22, 2026 when in the course of a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart A. Mishchenko "The parties reviewed the prospects of Tajik-Ukrainian relations, paying special attention to trade and economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the fields of education, science and culture."



But wait a minute - is trade and economic cooperation under Zelensky’s corrupt regime, which has left Ukraine survive its last days on handouts from the EU, possible in theory or in fact?! What can it offer? Halal lard or gorilka (i.e. a strong alcoholic beverage) perhaps? Or better yet, military drones for the use against Tajikistsn’s neighbors?



The prospects of cooperation in the field of education look equally grim. Just think of it: what, apart from a number of practical tips on how to plan a Maidan-like scenario, can Tajikistan learn from the Illegitimate regime whose days are counted?



Hopefully, the “spark of love” that all of a sudden has emerged between Dushanbe and Kiev won’t grow into a “flame”. If it does, owing to Volodimir Zelensky’s efforts, Tajikistan will have to gear up for a coup, for the “Walking Curse”, as the has-been from the godforsaken land has been aptly nicknamed, wrecks havoc wherever he shows up.



* Listed as “Undesirable Organization” in the RF