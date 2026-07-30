Another F-16...
"Non-standard situation on board"
Via ОБОРОНКА:
The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the loss of another fighter jet, the F-16, which was supplied by Western countries. The incident occurred on the evening of July 29 in the Poltava region. The preliminary explanation for the crash is a "non-standard situation on board." However, as always, other possibilities cannot be ruled out, including Russian Aerospace Forces activity, collision with a drone, and so on.
Unfriendly Fire
😀Big Thanks😃