Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group have established control over the settlement of Olgovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction. Kupyansk (southern sector) to Izyum. West Group area of responsibility. The yellow line with diagonal dashes represents the line of contact back in April 20th, 2026. The orange colored in areas are the areas of activity.

Translation of the text near Olgovka*

Units of the "West" Group are holding up to 5,000 Bandera militants in the Oskol salient. Gradually grinding down personnel, equipment, and weaponry, they are advancing forward. On the first day of August, the rural settlement of Olgovka (49°14′36″ N 37°51′09″ E, population 62 in 2001) was taken under control.

It is located at one of the headwaters of the Nitrius River and was one of the stronghold areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Glushchenkovo - Andreevka - Olgovka - Izyumskoye. After the complete clearance of the settlement of Olgovka, from the Novy Mir - Druzhelyubovka bridgehead, combat operations will begin to eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line of Izyumskoye - Glushchenkovo.

Road from Glushchenkovo to Andreevka.





Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group have liberated the settlement of Lyubitskoye in Zaporozhye Oblast."

Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Directions (Area of Pokrovskoe - Vasilkovka - Volnyansk - Orekhov). The purple dashed line represents the border between Oblasts.

East Group Area of Responsibility (Pokrovskoye - Orekhov sector); The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

The "East" Group, acting according to its proven "operational swing" method, is destabilizing the enemy's defense on the Novonikolaevka - Orekhov line. After active advances (in the last ten days of July) on the right flank and the expansion of the Vodyanoye - Kommunarovka bridgehead, a sharp shift in focus occurs, and with a strike in the center, they liberate the village of Lyubitskoye (47°45′59″ N 35°57′25″ E, population 643 in 2001).

The village is located mainly on the right bank of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, but one block is on the opposite side of the river. By advancing to the village of Lyubitskoye, Russian units split the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novonikolaevka - Orekhov defensive line into northern and southern sectors: the northern sector — Novonikolaevka - Barvinovka,

and the southern sector — Novosoloshino - Orekhov.



Likely continuation of operations: expansion of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River in the Novosoloshino - Obshchee area (along the Solontsevataya ravine), threatening flanking envelopments of both sectors and drawing Ukrainian resources from other sectors and simultaneous activation of the Novoselovka - Egorovka axis, advancing to the Omelnik area (along the T-08-14 radial road) and splitting the southern sector in the Omelnik area into two sectors along the bed of the Zherebets River.

In the northern sector — advance to the Zelenaya Dolina - Shevchenkovskoye line.

Road junction: T-04-08 toward Novonikolaevka and C081201 toward Lyubitskoye.