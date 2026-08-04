Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Kharkov Direction Northeast Sector.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlements of Bely Kolodez and Ustinovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Units of the "North" Group continue a well-planned and clearly executed operation to eliminate the Shabelnoye - Olkhovatka operational salient. The main Ukrainian defensive line, on which the entire "triangle" of the Shabelnoye - Bely Kolodez - Olkhovatka operational salient rests, is located at the base of the "triangle" along the Ustinovka - Bely Kolodez line. The strip of settlements from Kupino to Ivanovka, located along the Plotva River with stronghold defense areas equipped in them, forms this tactically advantageous and well-prepared line.

After the destruction of this main defensive hub, the entire northern part of the operational salient will find itself in a dense "cauldron" of encirclement. In the second half of July, units of the "North" Group began wedging into the base of the "triangle" from both flanks: on the eastern apex along the Artelnoye - Ustinovka line, and from the west — along the left bank of the Plotva River, reaching the Zakharovka - Volokhovskoye line.



To develop further operations to eliminate the enemy's Kupino - Ivanovka defensive line, it was necessary to block the center of Ukrainian command and supply in this sector — the settlement of Bely Kolodez. To expand the bridgehead on the right flank to the settlement of Verovka, and on the left flank to prepare a bridgehead along the Shirokoye - Aniskino line, while blocking the enemy's Olkhovatka defensive hub.

In the course of carrying out this task, on August 3, control was established over the settlement of Ustinovka (50°14′57″ N 37°31′48″ E, population 182 in 2001).

Village of Ustinovka. Western outskirts. Street view from the Ivashkino - Shirokoye road.

Here, Russian units reached the heights of the watershed of the Ozerny Yar ravine and the headwaters of the Plotva River. From the heights in the Ustinovka - Ivashkino area, two ravines originate:



· Strashny Yar — descends toward the settlement of Kupino, to the headwaters of the Plotva River;



· Smolyanoi Yar — descends toward the settlement of Chernoye, where the river changes direction to the west. Here also descends the Petukhov Yar ravine, originating in the settlement of Olkhovatka.



The advance of Russian units to the Shirokoye - Kupino - Chernoye - Aniskino line, with the blocking or complete control of the settlement of Olkhovatka, will create a threat to the right flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Kupino - Ivanovka defensive line.



Simultaneously, active operations are ongoing on the right flank, at the western apex of the operational triangle. Here, the bridgehead has been expanded along the Zakharovka - Verovka line. And on August 3, control was established over the urban-type settlement of Bely Kolodez (50°12′31″ N 37°05′49″ E, population 3,601 in 2022 / 4,330 in 2001). From the city of Volchansk to the settlement of Bely Kolodez, along the T-21-04 highway, it is 14 kilometers. The main industrial production in the settlement is a sugar factory.

Settlement of Bely Kolodez. Sugar factory.

T-21-04 highway. View of the settlement of Bely Kolodez from the southeast.

In the current operational situation, the Ukrainian command should take measures to withdraw its formations from the area north of the Plotva River to the Kupino - Ivanovka line. But, given that for the leadership of Ukraine, Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen are expendable material, it can be assumed that in the space of Nesternoye - Blagodatnoye - Okhrimovka - Ustinovka, no fewer than a thousand Nazis and their slaves will be destroyed.