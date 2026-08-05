Kharkov Direction (Northeast Sector)

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Baksheevka in Kharkov Oblast."

Throughout the past year, formations of the "North" Group conducted protracted, exhausting battles against the enemy along the line of the Volchya River and in the city of Volchansk. In the first quarter of 2026, an advance began on the right flank along the Seversky Donets River. A section of territory in Kharkov Oblast from the settlement of Staritsa to the settlement of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka was liberated, and the supply of the Ukrainian grouping along the Kharkov - Rubezhnoye - Verkhnyaya Pisarevka - Bely Kolodez line was blocked.

In the second quarter of 2026, combat operations were conducted to prepare a bridgehead on the left bank of the Volchya River in the center of the Volchansk sector, and to prepare the left flank along the bed of the Plotva River. Then, a rapid advance began in the center toward the settlement of Bely Kolodez, and on the left flank along the Plotva River toward the settlement of Zakharovka. Simultaneously, active offensive operations were conducted on the eastern sector of the buffer zone, wedging into the eastern base of the Shabelnoye - Zakharovka - Artelnoye operational salient. By the end of the first week of August, a bridgehead had been created along the frontal line of Ustinovka - Ivashkino. All of these actions are being conducted with preliminary operational or physical blocking of transport routes and supply lines of enemy garrisons by Russian Armed Forces UAV units, aviation, and artillery.

By the beginning of August 2026, the Bely Kolodez transport-logistics hub had been blocked, and on August 3rd, full control was established over the settlement. Simultaneously, combat operations are ongoing to prepare and expand the bridgehead east of the settlement of Bely Kolodez. On August 4, control was established over the settlement of Baksheevka (50°12′18″ N 37°13′02″ E, population 150 in 2001).

Baksheevka. Central street.

It is located at the head of the Karaichny Yar ravine on the elevation of the watershed of the Plotva and Khotomlya rivers. At the western base of the Shabelnoye - Zakharovka - Artelnoye operational salient, the Zakharovka - Baksheevka - Verovka bridgehead, facing east, has been prepared.



Further operational development of combat operations will obviously aim at splitting this theater of operations in a latitudinal direction. However, this will be likely only after solving a number of tactical tasks in individual nodes of the sector:



· Reaching the watershed of the Khotomlya and Polnaya rivers, south of the settlement of Bely Kolodez, eliminating the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub located on these heights at Petropavlovka - Pogoreloye - Annopolye, and blocking the transport system of Stary Saltov - Khotomlya - Pogoreloye, which supplies the Veliky Burluk sector of the Ukrainian defense;

· Advancing from the Baksheevka - Verovka line along the T-21-04 highway toward the enemy's Lozovaya defense area and blocking the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Novoaleksandrovka - Prikolotnoye, with a simultaneous southern envelopment of the enemy's defensive line located along the Plotva River.

· Advancing from the eastern direction to the Kupino - Chernoye - Aniskino line. This bridgehead will allow control over the network of dirt roads from Krasny Yar - Chernoye - Olkhovatka, along which the enemy will withdraw its units to the Ivanovka - Chernoye line.

It is also likely that the advance will continue along the left bank of the Pechenezhskoye Reservoir toward the crossings at Stary Saltov - Khotomlya.