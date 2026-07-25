Kharkov Direction Northeast Sector. The pink represents the area of advancement of the Russian Forces.

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlements of Zakharovka and Ivashkino in Kharkov Oblast."

On the Volchansk sector of the Kharkov direction, units of the "North" Group, without slowing their pace, have begun "rocking" the defensive lines across all Ukrainian Armed Forces' hubs and defense areas. The Bely Kolodez hub has been hemmed in by envelopments from three sides. Pressure has begun on the flanks of the enemy's defensive line of Ustinovka - Zakharovka. On July 24, the settlement of Zakharovka (50°15′43″ N 37°14′12″ E, population 449 in 2001) was liberated. The village transitions into the settlement of Ivanovka, which directly adjoins the settlement of Vasilyevka. The main part of the village of Zakharovka is located on the left bank of the Plotva River, but there is also a small section on the right, higher bank. The right bank of the Plotva River is high and steep, with multi-meter chalk layers outcropping to the surface. Digging trenches in such areas requires additional effort, but due to good drainage properties, there is no standing water, and after irrigation (rain), the soil partially cements and compacts under load. Roads on such soil remain passable during the rainy season. Although, additional camouflage measures are required.

Right bank of the Plotva River.

Most likely, the enemy's main positions are equipped on the right bank of the river. From them, the entire lowland of the left bank is covered by fire, so the advancing units of the "North" Group require constant fire support by all means. To the south, between the C-210812 and T-21-04 rocades, the enemy appears to have equipped blocking positions connected by a network of ravines in a meridional direction and a developed network of radial roads. The advance of Russian units along the left bank of the Plotva River is hampered by the high density of flanking fire from the enemy. Based on this, it can be assumed that the advance of Russian Armed Forces units will develop in a north-to-south direction: Budarki - Komissarovo to reach the Komissarovo - Buzovo line.

The western sector of Zakharovka - Volokhovskoye will shift the emphasis to the Baksheevka - Verovka line, with an eastern envelopment of the Bely Kolodez area and its isolation from the blocking positions sector.

Village of Zakharovka on the road from Volokhovskoye. The high right bank of the Plotva River with chalk outcrops is visible.

On the eastern side of the Veliky Burluk sector, activity is taking place north of the Olkhovatka area. On July 23, the settlement of Artelnoye was liberated here, and on July 24, the bridgehead was expanded — assault units of the "North" Group established control over the settlement of Ivashkino (50°14′08″ N 37°31′31″ E, population 19 in 2001). It is located directly adjacent to the settlement of Ustinovka, in the area of the Selivanov Yar ravine. The day before, the enemy attempted a counterattack by forces of the 129th Heavy Mechanized Brigade from Ivashkino toward Artelnoye. The attacking groups were staffed with convicts sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The counterattack was repelled, and on the shoulders of the retreating enemy, Russian assault troops entered Ivashkino.

It is likely that the bridgehead will be expanded to the Ustinovka - Aniskino line, with a northern envelopment of the Olkhovatka hub and the threat of reaching the T-21-04 highway and the flank of the Ukrainian system of blocking positions.



To the south, the enemy's Olkhovatka defensive hub is protected by the Olkhovatka - Grigorovka defensive line, along the eastern slope of the watershed of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya and Veliky Burluk rivers. The most likely advance of Russian units in this sector is in the area of the settlement of Grigorovka, through the Tretyakov Yar ravine and the headwaters of the Verkhnyaya Dvurechnaya River.