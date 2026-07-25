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Bindoner's avatar
Bindoner
5h

I really do appreciate the photographs illustrating the actual ground, it is so useful to understanding the situation, in a way maps and satellite images cannot alone. Now that you are doing so regularly, I wonder why nobody does...

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀Big Thanks😃

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