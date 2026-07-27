Marat's Substack

Marat's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
1h

Are folks growing hemp in Russia?

I am asking about industrial hemp, not marijuana. But then , too. I have heard marijuana is illegal in Russia, is it?

More I am curious about the hemp thing....

Reply
Share
1 reply
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀Big Thanks😃

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin Articles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture