Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Raiskoye - Rodinskoye sector.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Following the liberation of the city of Belitskoye (July 23, 2026), units of the "Center" Group on the left flank of the Dobropolye - Shilovka advance belt began pressure on the Ukrainian defense in the northern direction and liberated the mining settlement of Shevchenko (48°23′20″ N 37°06′00″ E, population 552 in 2001).



While holding back the enemy in the area of the settlement of Gulevoye, Russian assault troops directed their main vector toward the city of Dobropolye, splitting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line equipped along the Vodyanaya River protecting Dobropolye from the south.

Simultaneously, clearance is ongoing in the settlements and industrial zone located west of the city of Belitskoye, advancing along the Vodyanaya and Kumochka ravines.



Reaching the Krasnoyarskoye - Dobropolye (village) line (Lisya ravine), with control of the commanding heights, will disrupt coordination between Ukrainian areas along the O0518 road and will allow the formation of a deep envelopment of the city of Dobropolye from the southwest, entering its rear along the Gluboky Yar ravine.

Southwest Dobropolye (city)

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