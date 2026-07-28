Brief Frontline Report – July 27th, 2026
Summary by Marat Khairullin and Mikhail Popov
Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group have liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic."
The successful advance of units of the "Center" Group in the Dobropolye area has facilitated activity on the right flank of the army group's area of responsibility. The settlement of Torskoye (48°32′59″ N 37°25′17″ E, population 473 in 2001) has been liberated.
Forward Russian assault groups have reached the last Ukrainian defensive line on the right bank of the Kazenny Torets River in the area where the Gruzskaya River flows into it. This line is formed by stronghold defense areas in the settlements of Petrovka, Toretskoye, and Krasny Kut. On the opposite bank, in a west-to-east strip, the enemy is defending on the Raiskoye - Novogrigorovka - Novonikolaevka line, using the beds of the Gruzskaya and Kazenny Torets rivers as cover. After the clearance of the Petrovka - Toretskoye - Krasny Kut hub, Russian units will likely begin an envelopment of the Ukrainian grouping occupying positions in the operational salient of Raiskoye - Nikolaipolye, along the inclines of the Berestovaya, Lozovataya, and Berestovataya ravines.
The left flank (of the “Center” Group’s units wheeling to the east) will benefit from the Kazenny Toret's protection, which will allow this envelopment to be carried out in coordination with active operations on the left flank of the "South" group along the Roskoshnoye - Nikolaipolye axis.
Previously, we assumed that success on the Dobropolye sector would be the key to the start of a Russian advance in the Raiskoye - Novogrigorovka area, forming a wide envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Druzhkovka defense area from the west. Simultaneously, this would cut off the enemy's Novogrigorovka - Zolotoy Kolodez defensive line from the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and apply pressure to the right flank of this line — Zolotoy Kolodez. The enemy will be split into isolated pockets of resistance and stretched across the entire operational space from the city of Druzhkovka to the city of Belitskoye.
Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' group of forces, by decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. During the liberation of the settlement of Kommunarovka, Russian units established control over an area of more than 3 km², creating a bridgehead for further advance."
Units of the "East" Group are expanding the bridgehead south of the H-15 radial highway, on the Pisantsy - Volnoye - Blagodatnoye line. On July 27, the bridgehead was expanded by another 3 km², with the liberation of the settlement of Kommunarovka (47°51′09″ N 36°06′11″ E, since 2016 — Khristoforovka, population 92 in 2001).
After the cutting of a small tactical salient and the elimination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novoye Pole defense area, Russian units will reach the Zelenaya Dolina - Zelenaya Dubrava line. The main roads leading out of the settlement of Novonikolaevka — the H-15 and T-04-08, with their network of dirt rocades — will come under operational fire control, which will significantly disrupt the coordination and supply of Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending against the right flank of the Russian grouping on the Pokrovskoye - Orekhov line.
Ministry of Defense footage from the liberation of Kommunarovka (Khristoforovka) by units of the “East” Group:
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