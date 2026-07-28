Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group have liberated the settlement of Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Raiskoye - Rodinskoye sector.

The successful advance of units of the "Center" Group in the Dobropolye area has facilitated activity on the right flank of the army group's area of responsibility. The settlement of Torskoye (48°32′59″ N 37°25′17″ E, population 473 in 2001) has been liberated.

Forward Russian assault groups have reached the last Ukrainian defensive line on the right bank of the Kazenny Torets River in the area where the Gruzskaya River flows into it. This line is formed by stronghold defense areas in the settlements of Petrovka, Toretskoye, and Krasny Kut. On the opposite bank, in a west-to-east strip, the enemy is defending on the Raiskoye - Novogrigorovka - Novonikolaevka line, using the beds of the Gruzskaya and Kazenny Torets rivers as cover. After the clearance of the Petrovka - Toretskoye - Krasny Kut hub, Russian units will likely begin an envelopment of the Ukrainian grouping occupying positions in the operational salient of Raiskoye - Nikolaipolye, along the inclines of the Berestovaya, Lozovataya, and Berestovataya ravines.

The left flank (of the “Center” Group’s units wheeling to the east) will benefit from the Kazenny Toret's protection, which will allow this envelopment to be carried out in coordination with active operations on the left flank of the "South" group along the Roskoshnoye - Nikolaipolye axis.

C050828 road from the Torskoye area to the settlement of Raiskoye

Village of Petrovka

View of the settlement of Krasny Kut from the village of Novogrigorovka (in the foreground — the Gruzskaya River).

Previously, we assumed that success on the Dobropolye sector would be the key to the start of a Russian advance in the Raiskoye - Novogrigorovka area, forming a wide envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Druzhkovka defense area from the west. Simultaneously, this would cut off the enemy's Novogrigorovka - Zolotoy Kolodez defensive line from the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and apply pressure to the right flank of this line — Zolotoy Kolodez. The enemy will be split into isolated pockets of resistance and stretched across the entire operational space from the city of Druzhkovka to the city of Belitskoye.



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' group of forces, by decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast. During the liberation of the settlement of Kommunarovka, Russian units established control over an area of more than 3 km², creating a bridgehead for further advance."

East Group Area of Responsibility (Pokrovskoye - Orekhov sector); The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Directions (Area of Pokrovskoye - Vasilkovka - Volnyansk - Orekhov). The purple dashed line represents the border between Oblasts.

Units of the "East" Group are expanding the bridgehead south of the H-15 radial highway, on the Pisantsy - Volnoye - Blagodatnoye line. On July 27, the bridgehead was expanded by another 3 km², with the liberation of the settlement of Kommunarovka (47°51′09″ N 36°06′11″ E, since 2016 — Khristoforovka, population 92 in 2001).

After the cutting of a small tactical salient and the elimination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Novoye Pole defense area, Russian units will reach the Zelenaya Dolina - Zelenaya Dubrava line. The main roads leading out of the settlement of Novonikolaevka — the H-15 and T-04-08, with their network of dirt rocades — will come under operational fire control, which will significantly disrupt the coordination and supply of Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending against the right flank of the Russian grouping on the Pokrovskoye - Orekhov line.

Ministry of Defense footage from the liberation of Kommunarovka (Khristoforovka) by units of the “East” Group:

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