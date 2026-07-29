Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Raiskoye - Rodinskoye sector.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group, as a result of ongoing operations, have liberated the settlement of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Without allowing the enemy any opportunity to halt, units of the right flank of the "Center" group are driving the retreating enemy across the Kazenny Torets River. On the shoulders of the retreating enemy, they entered the settlement of Krasny Kut (48°33′31″ N 37°24′23″ E, population 71 in 2001), cleared it, and fully liberated it. The rural settlement of Krasny Kut is located at the point where the Gruzskaya River flows into the Kazenny Torets River. And the Kazenny Torets River, at nearly a 90-degree angle, changes its course from north to east. On the right bank of the river, two enemy defense areas remain — Toretskoye and Petrovka. It is quite likely that in the coming days, they too will return to their homeland.



An advance by Russian Armed Forces to the Raiskoye - Novogrigorovka - Novonikolaevka line, in the current configuration, is unlikely. Further work is needed to reduce these and neighboring enemy defensive lines before crossing the river in difficult terrain. More likely, it appears to be an advance along the right bank of the Kazenny Torets River to the east, toward the settlement of Raiskoye.

Simultaneously, with pressure from units of the "South" group on the Bandera positions in the area of the Berestovaya, Lozovaya, and Berestovataya ravines, along the Roskoshnoe - Nikolaipolye axis. In this scenario, the left flank of the Russian units is covered by the Kazenny Torets River, and the screening line of Krasny Kut - Artemovka will secure the rear of the advancing forces from the threat of enemy strikes from positions south of the Gruzskaya River, in the area of the Grilichnaya - Kucherova ravines.

Thus, the Raiskoye - Nikolaipolye operational salient will be cut off from the Druzhkovka defensive hub, and the advance of "South" Group units toward the western outskirts of the settlement of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka will tighten the neck of the Raiskoye - Nikolaipolye "bag," forcing the enemy either to withdraw its units toward Druzhkovka or to reinforce this hub with forces and assets hastily pulled from other sectors.



Both of these Ukrainian courses of action lead to their defeat in this operational space.