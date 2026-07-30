Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Novaya Sech in Sumy Oblast."

Settlement of Novaya Sech, southwestern outskirts.

In the central part of Sumy Oblast, the enemy is attempting to halt the advance of units of the "North" group and is moving additional forces and assets into this area. Intense fighting is ongoing on the Mogritsa - Velikaya Rybitsa line. On July 25, the Nazi command deployed units of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade to this area. Assault groups of Bandera forces launched a series of counterattacks north of the Psel River.

All enemy groups, equipment, and weaponry were destroyed by fire from Russian units and were forced to withdraw to their starting positions. To the west, after the liberation of the settlement of Ivolzhanskoye (June 24) and the advance of Russian units along the Kondratovka - Khoten axis, the enemy reinforced the Pisarevka - Khoten line with units of the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The command of the "North" Group regrouped its forces and began pressure east of the settlement of Ivolzhanskoye. On July 29, the settlement of Novaya Sech (51°05′11″ N 34°55′14″ E, population 373 in 2001) was taken under control. It is located at the headwaters of the Oleshnya River and is connected to the H-07 rocade by the C-191550 road, which within the settlement is called Shkolnaya Street.

H-07 rocade and C-191550 road in the settlement of Novaya Sech.

Settlement of Novaya Sech. View of Shkolnaya Street.

The terrain is difficult: large tracts of dense forest with water obstacles (river, pond, swampy areas) and closely located neighboring villages with Nazi garrisons, connected by a well-developed network of dirt roads and forest trails. Photographs from the area give an impression of the region where Russian soldiers are pushing out the enemy.

Pond. Southeastern part of the settlement of Novaya Sech.

Forest road through the arboretum from the settlement of Novaya Sech to the settlement of Kiyanitsa. On the map, the arboretum is labeled “dendropark.”

The H-07 rocade has been brought under fire control, complicating coordination between Ukrainian defensive hubs. The nearest enemy defensive hub — Marino - Khrapovshchina - Kiyanitsa — has been cut off from the Pisarevka - Khoten hub located to the west. Their phased destruction has begun.





Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group have liberated the settlement of Svetloye in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Raiskoye - Rodinskoye sector.

On the Dobropolye sector, units of the "Center" Group continue the elimination of the Belitskoye salient. Almost every day has been marked by the destruction of one of the numerous Ukrainian defense areas, equipped in the many settlements densely located on a small area in the interfluve of the Byk and Grishinka rivers. On July 29, the settlement of Svetloye (48°24′00″ N 37°07′02″ E, population 1,286 in 2001) was liberated. A mining settlement adjacent to the settlement of Vodyanskoye located to the west.

This row of mining settlements, located along the bed of the Kumochka ravine, where the headwaters of the Vodyanaya River are located, forms the southern forefield of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub in the city of Dobropolye. Here, the enemy's defensive line stretches from the settlement of Svetloye to the settlement of Krivorozhye. After Russian assault groups reach the Dobropolye (village) - Novogrishino area, pressure will likely begin on the settlement of Shilovka to envelop the Krivorozhye area and completely eliminate the strip of Ukrainian stronghold areas on the Vodyanaya River.

Zin Note: The maps are easier to explore on your own if you right click (on a desktop) and select “open in a new tab.” Then you can explore the maps with the ability to zoom.