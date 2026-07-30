Marat's Substack

Marat's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
7h

Beautiful Landscape.

You can see by this landscape why Russia could never be conquered. Europe's two finest warmongers with their largest ever assembled armies tried and failed. Today's shower of clueless western leaders should be locked up for their grand delusions, for their own and their comatose public's safety.

Reply
Share
2 replies
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6h

😀Big Thanks😃

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin Articles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture