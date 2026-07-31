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Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlements of Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in Sumy Oblast, and Yurchenkovo in Kharkov Oblast."

North Group Area of Responsibility. Sumy Direction (Shostka - Glukhov Sector)

Glukhov Sector of the Sumy Direction. The salmon colored area designates the current buffer zone and the purple line is border between Oblasts.

Legend for the map above

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

The "North" Group is expanding the buffer zone in Sumy and Kharkov Oblasts through ongoing operations, drawing Ukrainian forces and assets from other directions and ensuring the success of neighboring Russian army groups.



In the Glukhov sector, control was established over the settlement of Malaya Slobodka (51°49′11″ N 34°14′53″ E, population 41 in 2001; in 2012 there were three residential buildings).

The village of Malaya Slobodka is located on the left bank of the Loknya River; upstream at a distance of 3 km lies the village of Tolstodubovo, and downstream at a distance of 2.5 km lies the village of Korenek. 1 km to the east lies the village of Volnaya Sloboda. The C-190411 road, Bachevsk - Volnaya Sloboda, passes through the village. The expansion of the bridgehead in this sector is forming a northern envelopment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line of Volnaya Sloboda - Sukhodol - Ulanovo. 2 km to the north lies the M-02 highway.



On the southeastern sector (Yunakovka - Miropolye) of the Sumy direction, after the enemy's attempt to counterattack in the area of the settlement of Mogritsa, units of the "North" group inflicted defeat on the counterattacking Bandera groups, went on the offensive, and established control over the settlement of Mogritsa (51°01′56″ N 35°06′29″ E, population 849 in 2001).

It is located on sharply rugged terrain on the right bank of the Psel River (the settlement extends from the Psel River to the northwest for approximately 6.5 km). Adjacent to the village is a large forested area (oak) and a chalk quarry (southeast, between the village and the Psel River).

Village of Mogritsa, northern outskirts.

Chalk quarry, northeast of the village of Mogritsa.

View of the village of Mogritsa from the Psel River.

Approach to the village of Mogritsa from the east.

Eastern outskirts of the village of Mogritsa.

Psel River near the village of Mogritsa

Popov Yar ravine

The C-191506 rocade, passing through the village, was used for coordination between eastern and western defensive hubs. This connection has now been severed, and a section of the T-19-01 ring road, passing 2 km to the south in the Grunovka area, has come under fire control. It is likely that the next task of advancing Russian units in this sector will be the enemy's defensive hub of Velikaya Rybitsa - Barilovka - Sennoye. The very convenient location of this hub, with its flanks protected by the Psel River and the Popov Yar ravine, along with its road network and forested areas, makes it the primary target for Russian Armed Forces in this sector.



On the Volchansk sector of the Kharkov direction, units of the "North" Group are exhausting the enemy through multidirectional activity on all Ukrainian defensive lines. After the liberation of the Volokhovskoye - Zakharovka bridgehead and active operations on the opposite flank, in the Ivashkino - Ustinovka area, control was established over the southwestern outskirts of the Bely Kolodez nodal area — the village of Yurchenkovo (50°11′31″ N 37°07′13″ E, population 933 in 2001).

The Bely Kolodez - Berezhnoye road, which connected the settlement of Bely Kolodez with the O-210823 rocade leading to the crossing over the Pechenezhskoye Reservoir in the Stary Saltov area, has been cut.

Village of Yurchenkovo

Road to the village of Yurchenkovo.

The next step will likely be control over the Baksheevka - Verovka area. Bely Kolodez — prepare yourself...



Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group, by decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic."

Area of Responsibility of the "Center" Group. Raiskoye - Rodinskoye sector.

View from the Belitskaya mine toward the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye.

Units of the "Center" Group are systematically, persistently, and inevitably dismantling the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub south of the city of Dobropolye. The mining settlement of Krasnoyarskoye (48°25′17″ N 37°07′44″ E, population 814 in 2001) has been liberated. It is located west of the Belitskaya mine. Here was located a Ukrainian stronghold defense area forming part of the Shevchenkovo - Krasnoyarskoye - Krasnopodolye - Vodyanskoye defensive positions hub.