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Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group have established control over the settlement of Verovka in Kharkov Oblast."

Kharkov Direction (Area of Degtyarnoe - Volchansk - Veliky Burluk)

Kharkov Direction Northeast Sector. The pink represents the area of advancement of the Russian Forces.

Units of the "North" Group expanded the Zakharovka - Volokhovskoye bridgehead southward to the settlement of Verovka (50°11′19″ N 37°12′28″ E, population 30 in 2019), over which they established control.

This rural settlement is located at the head of the Karaichny Yar ravine, 1 km from the village of Baksheyevka, 6 km from the village of Novoaleksandrovka. 1 km to the south, the railway and the T-21-04 road pass. With this maneuver, Russian assault groups are executing a deep eastern envelopment of the Bely Kolodez area, cutting it off from coordination with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive hub of Prikolotnoye - Olkhovatka - Veliky Burluk.

In addition, they are reaching the watershed ridge of the Plotva and Khotomlya rivers, outflanking the enemy's Ivanovka - Ustinovka defensive line (along the Plotva River) from the south, and preparing a staging area for developing an offensive to the east (Prikolotnoye) and south (Petropavlovka - Novoaleksandrovka).

The road to Verovka from the T-21-04 highway





Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group have liberated the settlement of Stenki in the Donetsk People's Republic."

In preparation for assault operations on the Konstantinovka - Druzhkovka axis, units of the "South" Group are preparing staging areas and operational space for an offensive with a wide envelopment of Ukrainian defensive lines. To this end, flanks are being reinforced and bridgeheads are being prepared to ensure advance into the operational depth of the enemy's defense. The day before, neighboring units (of the "Center" group), advancing along the Kazenny Torets River on the Priyut - Torskoye - Krasny Kut axis, prepared a bridgehead and created conditions for a western envelopment of the Alekseevo-Druzhkovka - Druzhkovka area by the left flank of the "South" Group.

To the east, on the right flank of the advance belt, the Izhevka - Podolskoye operational salient remains. Ukrainian units occupying positions in this salient were tied down by diversionary battles during the liberation and clearance of the city of Konstantinovka. For further development of the offensive and envelopment of the Alekseevo-Druzhkovka - Druzhkovka area from the east, this salient must be eliminated along the Belokuzminovka - Izhevka line. On July 31, Russian Armed Forces units liberated the settlement of Stenki (48°34′38″ N 37°44′13″ E, population 265 in 2001).

This rural settlement is located in the tract of the same name and lies on the line splitting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line of Verolyubovka - Podolskoye. Subsequently, after the liberation of the settlements of Podolskoye and Verolyubovka, the main target for Russian units operating in this sector should be the settlement of Izhevka, located on the watershed ridge of the Chasov Yar ravine and the Krivoy Torets River.