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Flashback to Vodyanoe and Avdeevka. Via Maria's Telegram Channel

Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
Jul 13, 2026

Burnt NATO stuff.
We were the first to film it. While João is making his material, I recorded a message. Feel free to repost, if you agree with me.

Nadezhda is a resident of Avdeevka. Together with people like herself, for months, she had to survive in basements, under constant shelling, with no electricity, no water, no heat..

But she never left, she remained waiting for Russia to come!
I asked her what would she tell to those people who state that Donbass in general and Avdeevka in particular are Ukraine.

This is her answer! ❤️‍🔥

Follow Maria on Telegram here!

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