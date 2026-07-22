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Russian soldiers of the "Dnepr" Group capture a Ukrainian Stronghold

Orekhov direction
Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf

🇷🇺 Assault units of the "Dnepr" group of troops have captured a key stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Orekhov direction in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

Video: Russian Ministry of Defense

Via “Come and See” on Telegram

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