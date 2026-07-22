🇷🇺 Assault units of the "Dnepr" group of troops have captured a key stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Orekhov direction in the Zaporozhye Oblast.
Video: Russian Ministry of Defense
Via “Come and See” on Telegram
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Russian soldiers of the "Dnepr" Group capture a Ukrainian Stronghold
Orekhov direction
🇷🇺 Assault units of the "Dnepr" group of troops have captured a key stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Orekhov direction in the Zaporozhye Oblast.