Marat's Substack

Marat's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RalfB's avatar
RalfB
4hEdited

If this triumphal tale were only half true, it would be very heartening. I am afraid, however, that this enumeration is a prime example of wishful thinking---mistaking desires for actuality. Over the past two centuries or so, the West has fallen deep into the same trap; they now find it hard to confront the real world, like a junkie not wanting to awaken from the hashish dream. It would not serve Russia to adopt the same attitude, and face the same kind of harsh awakening. Never forget that there are very powerful forces and groups working to ruin and enslave Russia; and although they have lately been stumbling a lot, they are not far from success.

So let us instead consider all these developments as tentative goals, and work constructively to bring them closer to fulfillment, while remaining aware of the traps and threats; not as winnings already in the pocket.

Reply
Share
1 reply
JaLJ3Jatetja's avatar
JaLJ3Jatetja
1h

When I "know" my home and family, when I have a "healthy" home and family , when 'world events' do happen as they have to (every action of humanity is now surfacing , in politics, in economy , in water and air, in men and women) and since life is never static , I like that we are doing our best . Reading this report , which to me is eye opening and thought provoking , I feel that Russian Federation is doing a hell of a lot . Knowing this , it is more bearable when we sometimes sink into other pr that just drains us from life. Marat , once again , thank you .

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin Articles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture