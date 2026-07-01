A view of a processing plant at the fertilizer company EuroChem VolgaKaliy, which is developing a potash deposit in Russia's Volgograd region, in September 2024. Kirill Braga/Reuters

The story of the end of economic ties between Europe and Russia has long become a commonplace in our country. It is conventionally believed that European and American business has lost its advantageous positions inside Russia, and that there will be no return to the old ways.



The most common example is the automotive industry. Almost all leading Western brands (Volvo, Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, etc.) had factories on Russian territory. With the start of the Special Military Operation, they halted operations. And in the fifth year of hostilities, the relevant Russian government minister announced that almost 90 percent of these factories have been restarted. But now with the participation of non-Western capital — mainly Chinese. And now it will be difficult for Europeans and Americans to return to this place.



By default, it is assumed that this situation also applies to other industries. However, not everything is so simple.



Firstly, key Russian state companies continue to cooperate successfully with Western partners. It's simply not advertised. For example, Gazprom and Rosneft continue to work with the largest commodity traders (Glencore). The same applies to food exports, primarily grain, as well as the financial sector. For example, JPMorgan still operates in Russia and controls very significant assets.



Secondly, there are certain industries where Russia is very much in need of Western technologies. Recently, Halliburton returned to our country. This is not widely discussed, but the Russian state oil and gas sector does not object to the presence of Americans at our fields.



Thirdly, a number of foreign companies simply changed their signs but retained their physical presence. For example, the rebranding of the McDonald's chain was widely covered. However, in business circles, it is believed that the American company simply carried out a "cosmetic renovation," while in reality, it remained in Russia.



The same applies to the giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola.



Speaking in general terms, the Special Military Operation in Ukraine came at a very opportune time.



For over 20 years of his rule, Vladimir Putin lured Western business into Russia by all means. And when it took root here (bringing technologies, the Western system of labor and business organization), he subjected it to such a stress test that it was forced to leave, abandoning this accumulated wealth.



It must be understood that the Soviet system of economic management was not very effective. For example, the Soviet construction industry only knew how to, figuratively speaking, pour a lot of concrete for missile silos.



At the beginning of his first term, Putin had to lure Turkish construction companies into Russia. Now the Russian construction sector is one of the most advanced in the world: Russia alone builds more than the entire Soviet Union once did. And it builds very high quality, having learned this from Western business.



Accordingly, once we learned, Western business became unnecessary in Russia. Why create extra competition? And then the Special Military Operation happened very conveniently, and the strengthened Russian business began to get rid of internal competitors.



When our country was weak and in need of Western business, we gladly invited it in. But after Russian business got on its feet, it wanted to return to its historical markets (from the time of the Russian Empire). And that includes Europe, in addition to Asia and Africa.



No one is going to sever economic ties with Europe. It's just that previously European business entered Russia, and now Russia will increasingly move into Europe. How? This is very clearly seen in the example of present-day Armenia.



When the pro-Western politician Nikol Pashinyan came to power, he attempted to establish control over key Armenian businesses (molybdenum and copper plants, gold mines, etc.), but it turned out that all of this belongs to Russian business. Moreover, tied to Putin's inner circle (specifically Igor Sechin — CEO of Rosneft, and Sergei Chemezov — CEO of Rostec).



This was exposed precisely at the moment when Pashinyan attempted to establish his control over these enterprises.



An even more illustrative example is Azerbaijan: when Ilham Aliyev attempted to openly oppose Russia, it turned out that his family's entire personal business is controlled by Russian management and is structured in such a way that without supplies from the Russian Federation and, most importantly, the Russian market, it is worthless to anyone.



The Special Military Operation in Ukraine does not at all prevent Russia from conducting the same creeping and unpublicized expansion into Europe. And not just anywhere, but precisely into those regions of the continent that are of historical interest to us. These are, first and foremost, the Balkan Corridor — Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary, then Greece, and in the future, Austria. Why?



Because the so-called "warm ports" were bequeathed to us by Peter the Great. Let me remind you that this Russian sovereign took over the Moscow Tsardom and handed over to his successor the Russian Empire because he managed to "cut through" two trade routes to the outside world — the Baltic and the Caspian (through present-day Dagestan to Persia).



Today, Russia not only dominates the Baltic but exercises absolute control there. Despite Western rhetoric, no one will be able to shake Russia's dominance there in the foreseeable future. In addition, Vladimir Putin managed to restore Peter's Caspian route. It is now called the North-South Corridor and stretches to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. This transport corridor is about to be completed.



Also, the administration of President Putin managed to "cut through" a window to Asia, making not only China an important trading partner, but also all key states in the region.



However, this does not prevent Russia from looking toward Mediterranean ports. Our country is now actively economically developing Africa.



A direct route to our main Mediterranean partner, Algeria, would also not hurt.



Here it must be understood that at this stage of development, Russia will strive to develop new trade routes and protect existing ones by any means.



If, for example, any country in the Baltic attempts to block the Danish Straits, all forces will be thrown there.



Russia is showing that it is ready to fight even for the English Channel. However, military force is not always used in this movement.



From this perspective, the Balkan Corridor is interesting, where active spiritual expansion is underway. Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Greece are Orthodox countries, whose believers openly look to Moscow with hope.



There is a conspiracy theory that a "Orthodox revolution" could occur in these countries. Even a timeframe is mentioned — as soon as the current Moscow Patriarch Kirill is replaced by a successor (in this context, the name of the well-known Russian priest Tikhon Shevkunov is mentioned). On this basis, a very strong societal shift toward Russia, as a spiritual capital, could occur in these countries.



The first secret societies that put an end to Ottoman rule in the Balkans, liberating Greece, were founded in Russia (by Greeks who were simultaneously employees of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs). But this, as they say, is pure conspiracy theory.



How it will actually be — time will tell.



One thing is clear here: Russia today has absolutely no intention of severing economic ties with Europe. On the contrary, Russia is preparing to actively develop the parts of the continent that interest it (there is also Germany, but that is a separate topic).



As for the United States, here everything is more complicated. In the highest Russian power circles, where the country's course is truly determined, the prevailing belief is that America is a very unstable country, and that years of internal upheaval await it. Therefore, it is now important to "soft-land" the United States so that the States, due to their collapse, do not harm everyone else.



No one really thinks about what will happen next, because everyone is anxiously awaiting America's entry into a severe internal crisis. No one understands how it will begin and, even more so, how it might end — there are many scenarios, and all of them are very bad for the entire world.



However, there are voices that say that while the United States is occupied with its crisis, it would be good to create a strong economy in South America that could balance the United States in the future. For example, in Brazil. But that is a matter of the distant future. And therefore, no one is widely discussing this topic.



There are a number of other interesting points: Russia has launched several programs for Western immigrants, with a special focus on specialists. So far, this is a trial balloon, but there is already data that these programs will be expanded.



Russian authorities really expect a crisis in the West and are preparing to "profit" primarily from "brain drain."



As for the "Golden Billion," Russia's leadership, figuratively speaking, considers the indigenous population of Russia to be that. Over the years of Vladimir Putin's rule, the natural decline of Russia's indigenous population amounted to only one percent. This is an outstanding result.



In addition, maximum conditions are being created within the country for reproduction and a prosperous, comfortable life.



On the other hand, Putin is focused on giving our country's economy special resilience.



If, for example, a lag is observed in some strategic segment of the national economy, all forces are thrown there — whether it concerns transport accessibility (the railway to Yakutsk) or shipbuilding (the "Zvezdochka" Ship Repair Center — the largest Russian ship repair and shipbuilding yard, located in the city of Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Oblast).



Putin and his team are focused on ensuring that in the future, our country can withstand any crises, both internal and external. That is, he is creating privileged survival conditions for Russians specifically in the "turbulent" modern world. This is his vision of the "Golden Billion."



The Russian elite of the Putin type definitely does not want to exploit its own people in the interests of the international oligarchy. As Boris Yeltsin did. They want to make Russia's prosperity irreversible. This is the "Golden Billion," Russian style.

