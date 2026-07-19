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00:00 Intro: Our readers and viewers have asked questions about weaponry in the SMO. But first, a comment on Western coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

05:02 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Shahed to Geran and the development of practical engineering experience in an “engineering school.” The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Russian Federation.

15:22 Ukrainian “garage production” and how the West fell behind in UAVs. The continued failure of Western weapons in the Ukraine.

19:58 Denis Manturov, Russia’s Minister of Trade and Industry and German Gref, CEO of Sberbank.

22:37 Russia’s tank engineering school, armored vehicles, and advanced artillery and rockets.

24:38 The United States is actually losing its engineering capability.