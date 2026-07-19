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Welcome, Marat Khairullin! July 18th, 2026

English dub by Maria Lelyanova
Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
Jul 19, 2026

Follow Maria Lelyanova on her Telegram!

Also, you can watch these videos in English and Russian on Tria.

00:00 Intro: Our readers and viewers have asked questions about weaponry in the SMO. But first, a comment on Western coverage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

05:02 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Shahed to Geran and the development of practical engineering experience in an “engineering school.” The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Russian Federation.

15:22 Ukrainian “garage production” and how the West fell behind in UAVs. The continued failure of Western weapons in the Ukraine.

19:58 Denis Manturov, Russia’s Minister of Trade and Industry and German Gref, CEO of Sberbank.

22:37 Russia’s tank engineering school, armored vehicles, and advanced artillery and rockets.

24:38 The United States is actually losing its engineering capability.

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