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00:00 Intro. Syrsky replaced by Drapaty, what does this mean for Russia? Why was Syrsky sent into retirement. The Soros led Ukrainian Minister of Defense Fedorov and the digitization of the Ukrainian military.

04:50 The situation in the area of Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye Direction).

07:50 Failed AFU counteroffensives in the area of Guyaipolskoye to Pokrovksoe.

08:50 Konstantinovka. The AFU and AI victories))) Fedorov’s failures.

11:40 Liman to Konstantinovka. How drones have changed the Russian military.

16:25 Russian tanks keep rolling, and the digitization has not stopped them. Comparing the successes of Russia in Ukraine to the failure of the US and Israel in Iran in the skies.

19:28 Where did Federov go wrong?

21:10 Syrsky tried to hold the dam that cracked under the pressure of Russian offensives. Drapaty will only do an even worse job. Federov’s digitization is an attempt to mask the failures in the rest of the Ukrainian military.

Thanks for watching! Please leave any questions or topics that you’d like Marat to cover in future videos down in the comments. Until next time!