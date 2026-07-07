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A special video from "North Wind"
The telegram channel for the North Group of the Russian Forces reporting!
13 hrs ago
•
Zinderneuf
24
3
1
0:42
The Golden Billion, Russian Style
Article by Marat Khairullin
Jul 1
•
Zinderneuf
56
24
9
June 2026
A Tale of “Angels of Death” and “Captain Trips”
The latest article from Mikhail Borkunov
Published on VneshVrag's Substack
•
Jun 26
© 2026 Marat Khairullin Articles
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